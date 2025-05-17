May 17, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Learn about origins of tea at Sycamore library

Chinese tea demonstration set for May 21 in Sycamore

By Shaw Local News Network
Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL

Sycamore public library in Sycamore, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library will host a live demonstration for community members to learn about the art and tradition of Chinese tea.

The demonstration will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 21 at the library, 103 E. State St.

Attendees can learn about the origin of tea, the role of East Asian customs and introspective qualities. The demonstration features a traditional tea preparation, a tea tools explanation and tea tasting. The demonstration will be led by intercultural consultant Yvonne Wolf. No registration is required to attend.

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500.

Have a Question about this article?