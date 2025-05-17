Learn about origins of tea at Sycamore library

SYCAMORE – The Sycamore Public Library will host a live demonstration for community members to learn about the art and tradition of Chinese tea.

The demonstration will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 21 at the library, 103 E. State St.

Attendees can learn about the origin of tea, the role of East Asian customs and introspective qualities. The demonstration features a traditional tea preparation, a tea tools explanation and tea tasting. The demonstration will be led by intercultural consultant Yvonne Wolf. No registration is required to attend.

For information, visit sycamorelibrary.org or call 815-895-2500.