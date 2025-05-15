Children invited to Sandwich theater performances

SANDWICH – The Indian Valley Theatre is accepting registration for its Summer Children’s and Teen Theatre Workshops.

The workshops will be held at the Sandwich Opera House, 140 E. Railroad St.

The children’s workshop is intended for students entering first through sixth grades. Attendees will perform “The Great Moon Caper!” The classes are set from 9 a.m. to noon June 16 through June 27. Performances of “The Great Moon Caper!” will be held June 27 and 28. The workshop costs $95 per child.

The teen workshop will perform “Alice in Wonderland.” The workshop is open to students in seventh grade through senior year. The classes will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14 through July 25. A lunch break is set from noon to 12:45 p.m. Students are responsible for their own lunch. Performances of “Alice in Wonderland” will be held July 26. The workshop costs $100 per teen.

Students must attend all classes and final performances. Registration is required to attend. To register, visit sites.google.com or www.tinyurl.com/4jb4xwra.

For information, visit indianvalleytheatre.com/info-sign-ups, email ivtchildrensworkshop@gmail.com, or send a message on the IVT Facebook page.