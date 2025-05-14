Here’s what’s happening at Somonauk library in May

SOMONAUK – The Somonauk Public Library, 700 E. La Salle St., will host several programs and events in May.
The events schedule includes:
- Tot Tales: 10:30 a.m. May 21. Attendees will be introduced to books, songs, rhymes and hand motions. The program is intended for children ages newborn to 3. Registration is required.
- Story Hour: 10:30 a.m. May 20. The program features snacks, stories, crafts and songs. The program is intended for children ages 3 to 5. Registration is required.
- Chapter Club: 6:30 p.m. May 19. Participants can discuss books and do an activity. The club is intended for children ages 7 to 10. Book copies available at the front desk.
- Paws For Reading: 4 p.m. May 22. Attendees can read for 15 minutes to Fox Valley Therapy dogs. The program is meant for children in first through fifth grades. Registration is required. To register, visit the library or call 815-498-2440.
- Pokemon Game Day For Kids: 2 p.m. May 24. Participants can hang out, discuss Pokemon, and battle with Pokemon cards.
- Teen Cozy Crafting Nights: May 19. The event features crafts and music. Craft supplies and tools provided. Light snacks served. Registration is required.
- Bingo: 12:30 p.m. May 21. Play Bingo to win prizes. Refreshments offered. The event is intended for people ages 18 and older.
- Diamond Divas: 3 to 5 p.m. May 21. Attendees will be able to create a diamond painting. Participants also can bring their own supplies.
- Pageturners: 2 p.m. May 28. Participants can discuss suspense books.
- Men’s Book Club: 4 p.m. May 27. Attendees can discuss and read history, nonfiction, and biography books.