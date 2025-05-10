DeKalb County History Center garden story time program begins May 23

Garden Story Time returns to the DeKalb County History Center in partnership with the Sycamore Library at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025. (Photo provided by Michelle Donahoe)

SYCAMORE – The DeKalb County History Center will partner with the Sycamore Public Library to host monthly garden story times for children ages 3 to 6 and their families.

The story time will begin at 11:30 a.m. May 23 in the history center’s garden spaces, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore.

The program features stories, songs and crafts. The story times will be held the fourth Friday of the month. No registration is required to attend.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Sycamore Public Library to bring this unique outdoor story time to our community,” DeKalb County History Center Executive Director Michelle Donahoe said in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the summer, engage in interactive stories and explore the history center’s gardens.”

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.