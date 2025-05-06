DeKalb police investigating shooting outside apartments

DeKalb police officers appear to search the ground for something on Monday evening, May 5, 2025, in an area outside an apartment building in the 900 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb. Police alerted the public to an ongoing investigation of possible gunfire in the area. (Kelsey Rettke)

DeKALB – DeKalb police are investigating a shooting on the city’s north side Monday night and have roped off some space outside of multiple apartment buildings on Kimberly Drive.

Police Chief David Byrd said as of 7:51 p.m. authorities have not identified any suspects or know of any victims. He said police confirmed bullets were fired in the area, however.

He said police believe between two to four rounds were fired, and that the shooting “appeared to start as a fight.”

The DeKalb Police Department issued an emergency alert about 6:04 p.m. Monday asking the public to avoid the 900 block of Kimberly Drive for a “shots fired” call.

Police crime scene tape was placed to block off the lawn and sidewalk area outside multiple Kimberly Apartments.

At least five police officers were seen appearing to search for something in the grassy areas directly outside of 918 Kimberly Drive about 7 p.m.

DeKalb police officers appear to search the ground for something on Monday evening, May 5, 2025, in an area outside an apartment building in the 900 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb. Police alerted the public to an ongoing investigation of possible gunfire in the area. (Kelsey Rettke)

Also visible inside the roped off perimeter were items strewn along the ground that police appeared to have marked as they investigated.

When asked what happened or if anyone was injured, officers at the crime scene declined comment and instead referred a Shaw Local News Network reporter to the department’s command staff.

When reached, Byrd said police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and that no larger threat to the community exists.

The shooting remains under investigation by the DeKalb Police Department.

Crime scene police tape is set up in the grassy areas near multiple apartment buildings in the 900 block of Kimberly Drive, DeKalb, on Monday evening, May 5, 2025. Police alerted the public to an ongoing investigation of possible gunfire in the area. (Kelsey Rettke)

This story was updated at 8:08 p.m. on May 5, 2025. Additional updates could occur.