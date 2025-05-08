May 08, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Kishwaukee College educators awarded for excellence

Educators, staff receive accolades

By Shaw Local News Network
Kishwaukee College

Kishwaukee College (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

MALTA – Multiple Kishwaukee College educators and staff recently received accolades for their efforts inside and out of the classroom.

This year’s winners of Kishwaukee College’s 2025 Awards of Excellence are:

Kyra Rider, assistant professor of mathematics: Full-Time Faculty Award

Jeremy Foy, adjunct assistant professor of art: Adjunct Faculty Award

Jonathan King, support desk technician: Support Staff Award

Andrew Schrock, digital content coordinator: Professional Staff Award

Lori Damask, radiologic technology clinical facilitator: Part-Time Staff Award

The Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees annually sponsors the Awards of Excellence, a program that recognizes outstanding employees for their contributions to the mission of the college and their efforts to make the college’s vision a reality.

Have a Question about this article?