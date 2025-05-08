Kishwaukee College educators awarded for excellence

MALTA – Multiple Kishwaukee College educators and staff recently received accolades for their efforts inside and out of the classroom.

This year’s winners of Kishwaukee College’s 2025 Awards of Excellence are:

Kyra Rider, assistant professor of mathematics: Full-Time Faculty Award

Jeremy Foy, adjunct assistant professor of art: Adjunct Faculty Award

Jonathan King, support desk technician: Support Staff Award

Andrew Schrock, digital content coordinator: Professional Staff Award

Lori Damask, radiologic technology clinical facilitator: Part-Time Staff Award

The Kishwaukee College Board of Trustees annually sponsors the Awards of Excellence, a program that recognizes outstanding employees for their contributions to the mission of the college and their efforts to make the college’s vision a reality.