DeKalb district’s Mark Sykes named 2025 Wirtz Award winner

DeKalb School District 428 driver's education instructor and assistant athletic director Mark Sykes reacts to a surprise award ceremony on April 25 at DeKalb High School. Sykes was named the 2025 Wirtz Award winner for excellence in education. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott)

DeKALB – Few educators wear as many hats as Mark Sykes, according to testimony from colleagues who recently sang his praises for an award recognition.

Sykes, a 32-year veteran educator with DeKalb School District 428, has been named the 2025 Wirtz Award for Excellence in Education recipient.

He works as the assistant athletic director, driver’s education teacher, and multi-tiered system of supports Tier No. 1 coach, according to a district news release.

“Receiving the Wirtz Award is a deeply humbling and honorable experience,” Sykes said. “I recognized the significant influence of outstanding leaders who mentored me, as well as the invaluable support and collaboration of great colleagues and the amazing students who surrounded me. I feel that these individuals have played a crucial role in shaping me into the person I am today.”

Sykes was presented the award during a surprise assembly with students and colleagues on April 25, at the high school, 501 W. Dresser Road. Sykes also was recognized as the state of Illinois’ 2024-25 Assistant Athletic Director of the Year by the Illinois Athletic Directors Association.

DeKalb School District 428 driver's education instructor and assistant athletic director Mark Sykes smiles with DeKalb High School Principal Donna Larson on April 25 at the school. Sykes was surprised and named the 2025 Wirtz Award winner for excellence in education. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott)

Sykes began his career with DeKalb schools in 1993. He’s taught driver’s education for the past 24 years and has been assistant athletic director since 2012. He’s also served as a special education teacher, dean of students, and coach for more than 29 years in boys and girls basketball and football.

“This recognition clearly resonates with me on a personal level, acknowledging the impact of the people who have supported and guided me through this wonderful journey,” Sykes said. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to be a Barb for the last 32 years, and I look forward to finishing my career here.”

Established in 1989 to honor the memory of William Wilbur Wirtz (1887-1965), Alfa White Wirtz (1883-1931), and Jeann Sohner Wirtz (1902-1985), the Wirtz Foundation presents the award each year.

The Wirtz Award encourages high standards of innovative achievement that bring quality to a public school system and vitality to a community. Outstanding employees of DeKalb School District 428 are recognized annually for their distinguished service and work raising young people’s sights or promoting a program or organization that lifts a student’s sense of human values and purpose.

Sykes’ contributions to the district go well beyond the classroom, courts or playing fields, according to the district.

DeKalb School District 428 driver's education instructor and assistant athletic director Mark Sykes reacts to a surprise award ceremony on April 25 at DeKalb High School. Sykes was named the 2025 Wirtz Award recipient for excellence in education. (Photo provided by Rita Elliott)

He was instrumental in helping secure a $25,000 grant from State Farm and Celebrate My Drive and a $50,000 grant from ComEd for an electric vehicle and a charging station for the district’s driver’s education program. He also is credited with creating the Crows’ Nest, the student section, at the start of the 2000-01 girls’ basketball season.

In his multiple nominations from colleagues, some of whom were also former students, Sykes was noted for his tireless dedication to his students, colleagues and community. He received praise for supporting athletic teams, organizing school events, mentoring students and offering a kind word and helping hand.

Selection of the Wirtz Award was made by educators nominated and recommended by current District 428 staff and was based on the nominee’s ability to positively influence, motivate and inspire students.

The 2025 nominees for the Wirtz Award for Excellence in Education are Cora Benner (fourth grade, Brooks Elementary), Ashley Carlson (special education, Malta Elementary), Samantha Peek (counselor, Huntley Middle School), Mark Sykes (drivers education/assisstant athletics director, DeKalb High School), and Julie Stubblefield (MTSS-B, Education Center).