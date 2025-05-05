Swap out your I-Pass transponder for a window sticker

The Illinois Tollway will begin offering sticker tags this year as it phases out hard-case transponders. (Photo provided by Illinois Tollway)

DeKALB – Those still needing to exchange their plastic I-Pass transponder for the new window stickers used by the Illinois Tollway will have another chance in DeKalb this week.

Residents ages 16 and older can visit an Illinois Tollway I-PASS On Demand team booth 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 9 and 10 at the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., to swap out old transponders.

Set up will be in the main lobby.

Attendees must bring the plastic transponder and license plate information. The team also will answer account questions, clear fines, add new license plates and sign up drivers for an I-Pass Assist account. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.