Here’s where mobile food pantry will be in DeKalb County in May

Free program will begin at noon Thursday

By Shaw Local News Network
Shaw Local 2020 file photo – A basket of freshly picked produce. Rooted for Good is making sure residents stay fed with Grow Mobile pop-up food pantries at locations throughout DeKalb County.

DeKALB – Rooted For Good will be at multiple locations in May with Grow Mobile, a mobile food pantry that offers free food and household items to all who visit, with no requirements necessary.

Rooted For Good works to ensure the well-being of residents, staff and volunteers. Organizers ask that people practice good hand hygiene and stay home if they are ill.

To receive Grow Mobile alerts, text FreeGroceries to 844-727-2012.

Upcoming Grow Mobile dates include:

  • 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 6 at the Clinton Township community building, 160 W. Lincoln Highway, Waterman
  • 11 a.m. to noon May 8 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 3 to 5 p.m. May 13 at the Cortland Lions Club Shelter, 70 S. Llanos St., Cortland
  • 3:30 to 5 p.m. May 15 at the Malta Historical and Genealogical Society, 127 N. Third St., Malta
  • 3 to 5 p.m. May 20 at University Village Apartments, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 11 a.m. to noon May 22 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 830 N. Annie Glidden Road, DeKalb
  • 4 to 6 p.m. May 27 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 340 W. Arnold Road, Sandwich
