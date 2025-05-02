LGBTQ-friendly therapeutics clinic reopens at new spot in Sycamore

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcoming Thompson Therapeutics and Mediation PLLC to its new location (Photo provided by the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce )

SYCAMORE – A Sycamore therapy clinic that offers therapy for mental health, married couples, individuals, first responders and specialized group therapy for gender diverse and intersex adults recently reopened at a new location.

Thompson Therapeutics and Mediation PLLC, 806 DeKalb Ave., Suite 3, Sycamore, offers LGBTQIA+ individuals various mental health services including anxiety, depression, trauma and support therapy.

The Sycamore Chamber of Commerce welcomed Thompson Therapeutics and Mediation PLLC to its new location.

Chamber staff, board members and community members celebrated the new location with a ribbon-cutting April 17.

For information, call 630-297-7559 or visit thompson-tm.com.