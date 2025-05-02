Learn about wingshooting at Shabbona Lake State Park

Shabbona Lake State Park welcome sign in Shabbona, IL on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

SHABBONA – Youth and adults who want to learn how to shoot a shotgun at flying clay, called wingshooting, are invited to a how-to clinic at Shabbona Lake State Park this weekend.

The clinic will be Saturday and Sunday. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. and the clinic will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

For reservations, call Richard Carlson at 915-757-2949 or email rakcarlson@comcast.net. To register and pay online, visit www.dnr2.Illinois.gov.

The event is cohosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Conservation Foundation. Also sponsored by the Shabbona Sportsmen Club and La Salle and DeKalb County Pheasants Forever.

Those interested should go to the state park, just south of Shabbona, and meet at the park entrance on Preserve Road, according to a news release.

Beginnings or novice youth must be at least 10. Youth must be at least 4-feet and 6 inches tall and weigh at least 75 pounds. The clinic also is open to adults.

Instructors are certified through the National Sporting Clays Association and the IDNR.

Lunch is provided for free. The clinic costs $10 to register. The fee includes all shot shells and clay targets, and 28-gauge shotguns, eye and ear protection.