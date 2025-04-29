Skyler Janeski hits 3 HRs, throws no-hitter for Hinckley-Big Rock: Monday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Baseball

Hinckley-Big Rock 16, Hiawatha 0: At Hinckley, Skyler Janeski hit three home runs and threw a no-hitter in the four-inning win.

Janeski struck out nine and walked three on the hill. He drove in nine runs and scored three times.

Colten Sargent had a homer among his three hits and four RBIs in the win. Matt Badal had three hits and three runs. Jacob Orin and Max Hintzsche each had two hits and Martin Ledbetter scored four times.

Kaneland 12, Sycamore 1: At Maple Park, Brady Alstott homered for the Knights in the six-inning I-8 victory.

Alstott was 2 for 3, walked twice, had two RBIs and three runs. Preston Popvich had three hits and drove in two runs, while Nate Campbell had three RBIs and Carter Grabowski drove in a pair.

Hayden Foster struck out eight and walked five in his four-hit complete game for the Knights (14-4, 5-1).

Kyle Prebil brought home Travis Lojko for Sycamore’s only run. The Spartans fell to 11-7, 4-3 in conference.

Genoa-Kingston 11, Rock Falls 4: At Genoa, Luke Davidson had two hits, three runs and three RBI in the win.

Davidson also pitched 1⅓ of scoreless relief to make a winner of Nick Cantrell, who allowed two earned runs and five hits in 5⅔, striking out four and walking three.

Cody Cravatta had a pair of hits while JT Cravatta had two runs and two RBIs.

Earlville 18, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, Kason Murry homered to stake the Indians to a lead but Earlville’s offense exploded in the six-inning win.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 9, La Salle-Peru 0: At La Salle, Izzie Segreti recorded a hat trick as the Spartans (11-2-1, 7-0 Interstate 8) rolled to the win.

Segreti started the scoring in the sixth minute, added a goal in the 36th minute, then scored the goal that ended the game in the 42nd minute.

Lizzie Goff, Cortni Kruizenga, Addison Rodriguez, Marin Gautcher, Caedyn Waxman and Peyton Wright added goals. Sycamore scored five goals in the first 17 minutes. Wright added a pair of assists.

Goalie Madison VanBuren and the Sycamore defense recorded the shutout.

Genoa-Kingston 6, Pecatonica 0: At Genoa, Ally Poegel had three goals in the win.

Sam Wendt scored twice and Ayva Hernandez also scored and had two assists.

The Cogs moved to 14-2 after winning for the 12th straight time.

Softball

Sycamore 9, Morris 5: At Sycamore, Ellison Hallahan, Brighton Snodgrass and Faith Heil homered in the win.

Morris led 4-1 into the bottom of the fourth, but Snodgrass hit a grand slam to give the Spartans the lead for good.

Addison McLaughlin, Addison Armstrong, Heil and Ema Durst each had two of Sycmaore’s 11 hits. Heil drove in three and Hallahan drove in two.

Waubonsie Valley 13, DeKalb 12: At Aurora, the Barbs’ seventh-inning rally fell short in their fifth-straight loss.

Izzy Aranda singled home Ayla Gould with two outs in the seventh and got to third on an error but was left stranded there.

Aranda had four hits, three runs and three RBIs. Alaynna Johnson had a pair of hits and Kennedy Latimer had a home run, two RBIs and scored three times.

La Salle-Peru 6, Kaneland 2: At La Salle, the Cavaliers put up five in the sixth for the win.

Despite two first-inning runs, the Knights were no-hit in the loss.

Genoa-Kingston 6, Dixon 0: At Genoa, the Cogs snapped a five-game losing streak.

Olivia Vasak homered and drove in two runs in the win. Lily Provost and Brooklyn Ordlock had two hits each.

Lizzy Davis tossed a complete game four-hitter. She struck out four and walked three.

Hiawatha 19, Alden-Hebron 2: At Hebron, the Hawks drew 19 walks and needed just three hits in the win.

Teagan Wruck had a pair of hits for the Hawks. Kahlan Chambers walked four times and scored twice. Mallory Banks walked twice and drove in two, while Ashtyn Fredrickson scored three times and drove in two. Nelly Delvalle scored three times.

Madison Krumweide pitched the five-inning complete game, allowing two hits, no earned runs and six walks. She struck out two.

Boys tennis

DeKalb 3, Rochelle 2: At Rochelle, Matthew Williams and Rylan Lottes’ 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles led a doubles sweep for the Barbs.

Kameron Falk and Esteban Cardoso won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 2, and Marcos Zaylik and Charles Vander Bleek won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3.