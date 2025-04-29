Roundabout work near NIU campus in DeKalb to start in May

Aerial drone images of Northern Illinois University, NIU, in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Work to build a roundabout near Northern Illinois University campus in DeKalb will begin in May, a plan that city officials have said will improve pedestrian safety.

Work to reconfigure the intersection of Lucinda Avenue and Normal Road to a roundabout will begin May 12, according to a Monday news release from the City of DeKalb.

The intersection will be closed to all traffic. Work is expected to be complete before students return in August, according to the city.

“The City appreciates the patience of the community as this safety improvement project is completed,” according to the release.

In March, the DeKalb City Council approved a $198,000 contract with a Freeport-based construction firm to build the roundabout, expected to cost in total an estimated $1.8 million. City officials have been planning for the work for more than three years.

The majority of the roundabout work is funded through federal dollars, including a funding match through the federal Surface Transportation Urban grant program.

The installation will improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists by slowing traffic for the three-leg roundabout, plans show. It’s also meant to improve campus walkability.

During construction, a thru-traffic detour will be put in place. All buildings on Lucinda Avenue and Normal Road will remain accessible by vehicle, however.

Eastbound traffic on Lucinda Avenue will be directed north on Annie Glidden Road, east on Hillcrest Drive and then south on Garden Road to Lucinda Avenue. Westbound traffic will be directed north on Garden Road, west on Hillcrest Drive and south on Annie Glidden Road to Lucinda Avenue.

Bus detours take effect May 12

Public transit detours also will take effect during construction.

These detours will affect Route 2L, Route 10, Route 11 (overnight), Route 17 and Route 19, according to the city.

The bus detours are expected to last the duration of the summer. Efforts will be made to keep routes operating on time during construction but be prepared to expect delays.

Detailed maps for each of the above changes are available on the City of DeKalb Transit website www.cityofdekalb.com, the City’s Facebook page, on buses and in the SPOT Bus Tracker app.

More information on the detours can be found at www.cityofdekalb.com.