Children’s clothing, toy sale to benefit Sycamore students

Shaw Local Aug. 17, 2022 file photo – The North Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization will host its annual Children’s Clothing, Toy and Equipment Sale to support student field trips, activities, and programs. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

SYCAMORE – The North Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization will host its annual Children’s Clothing, Toy and Equipment Sale to support student field trips, activities and programs.

The sale will begin at 8 a.m. May 17 in the Sycamore High School fieldhouse, 427 Spartan Trail.

Admission to the sale is free for children and $1 for everyone else.

Items on sale include educational items, games, baby equipment and furniture, DVDs, bicycles, toys, maternity clothes, puzzles, jackets, shoes, children’s clothes in infant to preteen size 5, bedding, books, riding toys, outdoor equipment and Halloween costumes. The items will cost full price from 8 a.m. to noon. A half-price sale is from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Volunteer and seller registration for the sale is available. Seller guidelines and setup details will be provided. Early registration is encouraged. Seller registration is due May 14. To register, visit myconsignmentmanager.com/northelementarypto.

The North Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization includes parents and educators who sponsor and organize fundraisers and events while promoting parent, teacher, community and administration communication.

For information, email northschoolpto@gmail.com or visit the sale’s Facebook page.