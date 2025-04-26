Kishwaukee College names new student trustee

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently named Diego Gonzalez Zabala as the student trustee on the college’s board of trustees.

Gonzalez Zabala was elected to replace outgoing student trustee Aiyanna Washington.

“As the Student Trustee, my primary goal is to serve as a strong and passionate advocate for my peers,” Gonzalez Zabala said in a news release. “I want to ensure that the student voice is heard and valued in the decision-making processes that shape our campus so that every student continues to feel involved and appreciated in this amazing campus.”

Gonzalez Zabala is the business club’s president, a National Society of Leadership and Success member, a student services department student worker, and Latinos Unidos marketing and public relations chair. He intends on graduating with an associate in arts degree in spring of 2026. Gonzalez Zabala will transfer to a four year college to study business administration with a data science minor.

Gonzalez Zabala said he intends to ensure every Kish student feels like they belong by listening closely to their concerns and helping make meaningful changes to improve student experiences.

Washington plans on graduating with an associates in arts degree in May. She intends on earning a psychology degree from Northern Illinois University.

“Aiyanna has shown dedicated service as our Student Trustee, and we are grateful for her leadership. The Board wishes her well in her next steps,” Kishwaukee College board of trustees chair Bob Johnson also said in the news release. “We are pleased to welcome Diego to the Student Trustee role and look forward to working with him.”

Aiyanna Washington (Photo provided by Kishwaukee College )

Washington served as Kishwaukee College’s student trustee since April of 2024. Among the many initiatives accomplished during her tenure, Washington said the development of Kish’s “all-in” tuition model, which includes fees and textbook costs in the price of tuition, is one of the most notable.

“I am most proud, in general, for being a voice for the student body. An example of a time when it really stuck out was when I was asked for my opinions on Kish’s new “all-in” tuition. There were also many other instances where students approached me with ideas or concerns, so getting to do something with those meant a lot to me,” Washington said in the news release. “Overall, it was an amazing learning opportunity, and I feel like I have grown so much as a person because of the position.”

Washington also is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, Black Student Union, TRIO Student Support Services, and Student Government Association.