Late DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy Christina Musil to be memorialized by state

SYCAMORE – The late DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy Christina Musil will be posthumously added to the Illinois Police Officers Memorial in Springfield, part of a yearly event to honor law enforcement who’ve died in the line of duty.
Musil, 35, was killed while on duty after her squad car was rear-ended by a commercial truck around 10:40 p.m. on March 28, 2024, in Waterman. Her life will be honored the morning of May 1 in Springfield by the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee.
Musil’s name will be added to the memorial along with eight other members of Illinois law enforcement who died in the line of duty during 2024:
- Sgt. Andrew J. Faught, Illinois Department of Corrections: End of watch April 8, 2024
- Chicago police officer Officer Luis Miguel Huesca, EOW April 21, 2024
- Deputy Sheriff Rafael Wordlaw, Cook County Corrections, EOW July 30, 2024
- Chicago police office James B. Crowley, EOW Aug. 22, 2024
- Illinois State Police Trooper Corey Steven Thompsen, EOW Oct. 18, 2024
- Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez, EOW Nov. 4, 2024
- Oak Park Police Det. Allen Marcus Reddins, EOW Nov. 29, 2024
- ISP Trooper Clay Matthew Carns, EOW Dec. 23, 2024
For the first time in the memorial committee’s 40-year history, police dogs killed in the line of duty also will be recognized in the end of watch ceremony.
- K9 Nyx, Rockford Police, EOW Jan. 28, 2024
- K9 Dax, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, EOW April 12, 2024
- K9 Odin, Alton Police, EOW Aug. 22, 2024
An interfaith ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. on May 1 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 524 E. Lawrence Ave., Springfield.
The memorial ceremony will follow, starting at 11 a.m. on the West Lawn of the State Capitol, 300 S. 2nd St.