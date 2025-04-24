Late DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy Christina Musil to be memorialized by state

An engraved wood plaque is displayed on a table during a memorial vigil on Saturday, March 29, 2025, to mark one year since the late DeKalb County sheriff's deputy Christina Musil, 35, was killed in the line of duty in a rear-end car crash in Waterman while on patrol on March 28, 2024. Musil's name will be added to the Illinois Police Officers Memorial in Springfield on May 1, 2025. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

SYCAMORE – The late DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy Christina Musil will be posthumously added to the Illinois Police Officers Memorial in Springfield, part of a yearly event to honor law enforcement who’ve died in the line of duty.

Musil, 35, was killed while on duty after her squad car was rear-ended by a commercial truck around 10:40 p.m. on March 28, 2024, in Waterman. Her life will be honored the morning of May 1 in Springfield by the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Committee.

A photo of fallen DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy Christina Musil is displayed in April 2024, during her visitation and funeral in the Convocation Center at Northern Illinois University. Musil, 35, was killed March 28 while on duty after a truck rear-ended her police vehicle in Waterman. (Mark Busch)

Musil’s name will be added to the memorial along with eight other members of Illinois law enforcement who died in the line of duty during 2024:

Sgt. Andrew J. Faught, Illinois Department of Corrections: End of watch April 8, 2024

Chicago police officer Officer Luis Miguel Huesca, EOW April 21, 2024

Deputy Sheriff Rafael Wordlaw, Cook County Corrections, EOW July 30, 2024

Chicago police office James B. Crowley, EOW Aug. 22, 2024

Illinois State Police Trooper Corey Steven Thompsen, EOW Oct. 18, 2024

Chicago police officer Enrique Martinez, EOW Nov. 4, 2024

Oak Park Police Det. Allen Marcus Reddins, EOW Nov. 29, 2024

ISP Trooper Clay Matthew Carns, EOW Dec. 23, 2024

For the first time in the memorial committee’s 40-year history, police dogs killed in the line of duty also will be recognized in the end of watch ceremony.

K9 Nyx, Rockford Police, EOW Jan. 28, 2024

K9 Dax, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, EOW April 12, 2024

K9 Odin, Alton Police, EOW Aug. 22, 2024

An interfaith ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. on May 1 at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 524 E. Lawrence Ave., Springfield.

The memorial ceremony will follow, starting at 11 a.m. on the West Lawn of the State Capitol, 300 S. 2nd St.