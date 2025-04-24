April 24, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsNewslettereNewspaperObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

DeKalb library to host goat yoga sessions April 26

By Shaw Local News Network
The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, in DeKalb.

The Haish Memorial Library, DeKalb Public Library, pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Blue Sky Farm Goat Yoga to offer two goat yoga sessions to residents ages 12 and older.

The sessions will be held at 1 and 2:15 p.m. April 26 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The sessions will be led by a certified yoga instructor. Attendees must bring a yoga mat or towel that can get dirty. The goats will run, snuggle, and jump on participants. Participants must sign a waiver. Patrons can pet, snuggle, and take pictures with the goats after the sessions. The goats are not potty trained. Attendees ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Because of the sessions being limited to 25 people, the sessions are first-come, first-served.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.

Have a Question about this article?