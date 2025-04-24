DeKalb library to host goat yoga sessions April 26

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will partner with Blue Sky Farm Goat Yoga to offer two goat yoga sessions to residents ages 12 and older.

The sessions will be held at 1 and 2:15 p.m. April 26 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

The sessions will be led by a certified yoga instructor. Attendees must bring a yoga mat or towel that can get dirty. The goats will run, snuggle, and jump on participants. Participants must sign a waiver. Patrons can pet, snuggle, and take pictures with the goats after the sessions. The goats are not potty trained. Attendees ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Because of the sessions being limited to 25 people, the sessions are first-come, first-served.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.