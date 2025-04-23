April 22, 2025
Learn about historic recipes at upcoming events in Sycamore, Kirkland

DeKalb County History Center to host recipes program April 25

By Shaw Local News Network
After being closed for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St. in Sycamore, has reopened with limited hours.

Shaw Local 2020 file photo – The DeKalb County History Center, 1730 N. Main St. in Sycamore. (Shaw Local News Network)

The DeKalb County History Center will partner with the University of Illinois Library’s Rare Book Department to host a “Flavors of the Past: A Culinary Journey Through Time” program as part of its “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit.

The program will be held at 2 p.m. April 25 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, and at 5 p.m. at the Kirkland Historical Society, 309 S. Fifth St., Kirkland.

Attendees will be able to view a collection of cookbooks and recipe manuscripts. The program highlights the Gwendolyn Brooks recipe box, a 17th century English cookbook, the 3D book “More Slice of Pie” and a Mexican culinary student’s personal compilation from the 1920s.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.

