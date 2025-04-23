Learn about historic recipes at upcoming events in Sycamore, Kirkland

The DeKalb County History Center will partner with the University of Illinois Library’s Rare Book Department to host a “Flavors of the Past: A Culinary Journey Through Time” program as part of its “Food: Gathering Around the Table” exhibit.

The program will be held at 2 p.m. April 25 at the history center, 1730 N. Main St., Sycamore, and at 5 p.m. at the Kirkland Historical Society, 309 S. Fifth St., Kirkland.

Attendees will be able to view a collection of cookbooks and recipe manuscripts. The program highlights the Gwendolyn Brooks recipe box, a 17th century English cookbook, the 3D book “More Slice of Pie” and a Mexican culinary student’s personal compilation from the 1920s.

For information, visit dekalbcountyhistory.org or call 815-895-5762.