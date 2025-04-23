DeKalb Chamber’s spring showcase Thursday: What to know

Shaw Local file photo – DeKalb Chamber members welcome attendees to the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce’s Local Showcase and Job Fair Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the DeKalb Sports and Recreation Center. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce will host its Local Showcase and Spring Show for residents to connect with local organizations and businesses

The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Northern Illinois University Convocation Center, 1525 W. Lincoln Highway, DeKalb.

The showcase includes more than 100 vendors featuring giveaways, swag, raffles and games. A Kid’s Campground will offer activities and summer camp information such as the NIU Athletics, STEAM and Visual and Performing Arts camps. Job seekers also can explore employment opportunities and resources. Concessions will be available to buy.

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce provides businesses in the greater DeKalb region with resources, avenues for businesses to connect with each other and the community and advocates for business needs.

For information, visit dekalb.org, call 815-756-6306, or visit the Chamber’s social media pages.