University of Illinois Extension spring gardening webinar series begins April 29

URBANA – The University of Illinois Extension will host two Four Seasons Gardening webinar sessions this spring.

The sessions will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays online. Registration is required.

The series will explore invasive plants and squash, pumpkin and cucumber pests.

Sessions will be led by University of Illinois Extension educators Jamie Viebach and Ken Johnson. Recordings of the webinars will be available online at youtube.com/channel/.

The schedule includes:

• April 29 – Nature’s Uninvited Guests: The Impact of Invasive Plants: Attendees can learn about what makes a plant invasive, common-to-Illinois invasive plants, and what to do about them.

• May 20 – Managing Common Squash and Pumpkin Pests: Participants will learn about pumpkin, melon, squash and cucumber pests and how to manage them.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email gbhalsod@illinois.edu or kreith@illinois.edu.

For information or to register, visit go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.