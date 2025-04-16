Elizabeth Davis homers in Genoa-Kingston win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Genoa-Kingston 11, Rock Falls 3: At Rock Falls, Elizabeth Davis homered and drove in three runs for the Cogs.

Davis, Olivia Vasak and Lily Provost had three hits each, with Vasak scoring three times. Arielle Rich and Brooklynn Ordlock had two hits each.

Provost pitched the complete game and didn’t allow an earned run. She walked three and struck out three while allowing four hits.

St. Charles East 2, Kaneland 1: At St Charles, the Saints scored in the bottom of the eighth for the victory.

Ellie Peck allowed one earned run and struck out 13 in 7⅓ innings. She allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter in the loss.

Somonauk 17, Hiawatha 2: At Somonauk, Nelly Delvalle had a hit and scored twice in the loss.

Prep baseball

Byron 11, Genoa-Kingston 1: At Byron, the Cogs managed one hit in the six-inning Big Northern Conference loss.

Newark 16, Indian Creek 2: At Newark, the Timberwolves managed two hits in the five-inning Little 10 loss.

Hinckley-Big Rock 8, Mendota 8 (8 inn.): At Hinckley, Martin Ledbetter tied things up in the bottom of the sixth with a sacrifice fly that scored Travis Herrmann as the game ended in a tie due to darkness.

Jacob Orin had two hits for the Royals (6-6-1).

Somonauk 16, Hiawatha 2: At Somonauk, Colby Wylde had two hits in the loss.

Girls soccer

Belvidere North 2, Sycamore 0: At Sycamore, the Spartans (7-1-1) surrendered a goal in regulation for the first time this year and suffered their first loss.

Girls track

DeKalb triangular: At DeKalb, the Barbs (75 points) beat DuPage Valley foes Neuqua Valley (55) and Metea Valley (37).

Alexandra Schwantes won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes, 40.68 seconds. The 4x100 relay of Brenna Kyler, Tawonna Keith, Kezaria Mitchell and Amaya Kemp won in 51.39. Kemp, Kyler, Sydney Myles and Keith won the 4x200 in 1:53.55. Yackeline Marquez, Elizabeth Cruz, Nadiya Kruchten and Myles won the 4x400 in 4:55.09.

Angela Gary won the shot put (9.44 meters) and the discus (33.24). Myles won the high jump (1.62).

Indian Creek third at home: At Waterman, the Timberwolves finished with 42.5 points in the six-team meet.

Maci Davis won the discus (28.5).

Neuqua Valley triangular: At Naperville, the Barbs were third with 14 points.

Nathan Tumminaro won the 1,600 (4:49.82) and Jackson Pfaff won the pole vault (4.11).

Indian Creek second at home: At Waterman, the Timberwolves finished with 54 points in the six-team meet.

Isaac Willis set a new school record in winning the discus with a toss of 52.29 meters.

Wyatt Gletty won the shot put (12.89), Parker Murry won the high jump (1.93) and triple jump (12.57) and Jason Brewer won the long jump (5.48).

Boys track and field: DeKalb at Neuqua Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Sycamore at Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.; Kaneland at Morris, 4:30 p.m.; Rock Falls at Genoa-Kingston, 4:15 p.m.; Indian Creek meet, 4 p.m.

Girls track and field: DeKalb at Neuqua Valley, 4:30 p.m.; Sycamore at Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.; Kaneland at Morris, 4:30 p.m.; Indian Creek meet, 4 p.m.