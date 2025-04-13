April 13, 2025
DeKalb Township to host Senior Car Clinic on April 25

Clinic at Kish College will offer car services for residents 60 and older

By Shaw Local News Network

Linda Buhr, 75, from DeKalb, gets gas in this 2019 Shaw Local file photo at the Marathon Fas Mart station on Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – DeKalb Township will partner with Kishwaukee College and the DeKalb County TRIAD to host a Senior Car Clinic for residents ages 60 and older to get their car serviced.

The free clinic will be from 9 to 11 a.m. April 25 at Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The college’s automotive technology department students will perform 25-point inspections and fluid top-offs. Coffee and doughnuts will be served.

Due to limited appointments, reservations are required. To schedule an appointment, call 815-758-8282.

DeKalb County TRIAD serves DeKalb County senior citizens by providing inclusive and empowering programs to improve safety and quality of life.

