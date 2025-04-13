DeKalb takes 2nd at Kaneland’s Jill Holmes invite: Saturday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Girls track and field

43rd Annual Jill Holmes Invitational: At Maple Park, DeKalb finished in second with 113 points, four behind champ Dundee-Crown’s 117.

Sycamore was fourth with 93.33 and Kaneland was fifth with 91.83 in the nine-team field.

In the 100-meter dash, DeKalb freshman Amaya Kemp ran a personal best 12.9 seconds to take second, edging out Sycamore senior Alyssa Stacy in third (13.02).

The two flipped the script in the 200, with Stacy taking second in 26.94 and Kemp third with a PR of 27.54. Crystal Lake Central freshman Elynor Raithel was first in both sprints.

Sycamore junior Layla Janisch won the 800 in 2:33.27, with DeKalb freshman Alina Arguello second in a personal-best 2:36.96.

In the 1,600, DeKalb sophomore Alexandra Schwantes (5:39.4) took second with Kaneland junior Danielle Bower (5:42.09) in third, both setting PRs. Bower took second in the 3,200 with another PR, 12:03.33.

Kaneland freshman Noelle Putzler took second in the 300 hurdles in 52.85, a personal best. DeKalb sophomore Angel Goode clocked the same official time but took third.

The DeKalb 4x100 relay team (Brenna Kyler, Tawonna Keith, Kezaria Mitchell, Kemp) took second in 50.77, with Sycamore (Uliana Baylor, Liliana Vasquez, Makenzie Mann and Stacy third in 52.99.

Kemp, Kyler, Sydney Myles and Keith were second in the 4x200 in 1:48.95. Kaneland (Chloe Parker, Payton Burnett, Amani Meeks and Peyton Haywood) were third in 1:55.43.

The DeKalb 4x800 (Samantha Vander Bleek, Arguello, Alexandra Schwantes and Maret Siblik) took first in 10:24.10.

Sycamore took the top two spots in the shot put, with Kennah Butler going 10.24 meters and Krista Cobb tossing a personal-best 10.04. Kaneland sophomore Kyla Schulz was third (9.74).

Cobb won the discus with a toss of 31.38 meters and teammate Taya Johnson was third (29.95.) DeKalb junior Angela Gary was second (30.01).

Myles cleared 1.57 in the high jump to win it. Kaneland junior Delainey Baran set a personal best of 3.35 meters to win the pole vault, while Sycamore sophomore Sydney Fabrizius cleared 2.9 for third.

Gebhardt Worley Invitational: At Oregon, the Genoa-Kingston girls edged out Lena-Winslow 106-100 to take first.

Grace Frederick won the discus, setting a personal record (29.21). Addison Vicary cleared 1.65 to win the high jump, a PR. Natasha Bianchi won the long jump (5.34).

Don Gooden Invitational: At Mendota, Hinckley-Big Rock took last in the 14-team field with 10 points.

Raven Wagner was fourth in the discus with a toss of 27.12 meters.

Boys track and field

St. Charles East Boys Invitational: At St. Charles, DeKalb was finished with 47 points, sixth in the 10-team field.

The Barbs’ 4x100 relay of Jayden Maldonado, Ayden Copeland, Jayden Rogers and Ricai Nellums took second in 44.59. Camden Dieckman was third in the discus with a personal-best 39.73. Jackson Pfaff won the pole vault (4.3). LeBron Carrington was third in the long jump with a personal best 5.88. Nellums won the triple jump (13.12).

United Township Kiwanis Invitational: At Moline, Dylan Hodges won the 400 meters for Sycamore in 50.39.

The 4x100 team of Vasilios Arhos, Hodges, Preston Picolotti and Aidan Wyzard won in 42.63. Wyzard was second in the 100 in 11.17.

Kaiden Von Schnase took third in the 800 with a personal-best 2:01.5. Devin Karda was third in the 300 hurdles in 42.78.

Crewe Bartelt, Preston Picolotti, Dylan Weides and Arhos were third in the 4x200 (1:32.97). Karda, Bartelt, Von Schnase and John Lochbaum took second in 3:28.79 in the 4x400. Karda, Noah Murcia, Nate Burgess and Corey Goff were second in the 4x800 (8:26.43).

Will Rosenow took second with a personal best 16.5 in the shot put. Dylan Weides was second in the discus (44.32). Braedon Shaner cleared 4.1 in the pole vault to win it. Wyzard went a personal best 7.25 in the long jump to win by almost a meter. Hodges cleared 13.31 to take third in the triple jump.

Team results were not available.

Don Gooden Invitational: At Mendota, Hinckley-Big Rock was 13th in the 15-team field with 19 points.

Caden Hagerman was fourth in the 1,600 with a personal-best 4:53.52 and fourth in the 3,200 with a personal-best 10:36.59.

Gebhardt Worley Invitational: At Oregon, the Genoa-Kingston boys finished with nine points, coming in last in the 11-team field.

Boys tennis

Rochelle doubles tournament: At Rochelle, DeKalb took first behind a pair of championships.

Kameron Flak and Esterban Cardoso took first at No. 2, while Victor Sandoval and Charlie Vander Bleek also went undefeated at No. 4.

Matthew Williams and Rylan Lottes were 3-1 to place second at No. 1. Jonathan Zuniga and Jorge Martinez-Esquivel were second at No. 5.

Girls soccer

Sycamore 1, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Cortni Kruizenga’s goal in the 64th minute pushed the Spartans to 6-0-1 on the year.

Izzie Segreti had the assist as goalie Brooke Cutlip and the defense recorded the shutout.

Genoa-Kingston tournament: At Genoa, the Cogs claimed first in their tournament with a 3-2 win over Rochelle in penalty kicks.

Jaida Modesto and Sam Wendt scored the regulation goals for the Cogs. The Hubs tied things up in the final minute of regulation.

The Cogs opened the day with a 9-0 over Christian Life. Ally Poegel, Ayva Hernandez and Lucy Foss each scored twice. Modesto, Nora Foss and Amelia Wellman each scored once.

Wendt had two assists. Hernandez and Yesenia Rodriguez each had one assist.

In the semis, the Cogs blanked Hinckley-Big Rock 5-0. Wendt had a hat trick and Modesto and Foss added one goal each.

Madelynn Swanson notched both shutouts and allowed just one goal in the championship game shootout.

Prep baseball

Sycamore 18, Belvidere 3: At Sycamore, Davis Collie homered and had three of Sycamore’s 13 hits in the four-inning contest.

Collie also scored four times and drove in five runs as the Spartans finished with more RBIs (17) than hits. Tyler Townsed had three hits, four RBIs and three runs. Adam Edger and Nathan Lojko (three RBIs) also had a pair of hits.

Hiawatha 11-6, Alden-Hebron 1-8: At Hebron, the Hawks won a six-inning game before falling in four innings in the second game.

In the opener, the Hawks (4-4) put up nine runs in the sixth to get the win. Tommy Butler was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Bentley Payne had three hits and scored twice in the 11-1 win.

Jackson Davenport had a pair of RBIs in the second game. Maksim Kelly scored three times in the 8-6 loss.

Milledgeville 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 2: At Milledgeville, Luke Badal drove in Skyler Janeski twice despite neither having a hit.

Martin Ledbetter drew three walks. He and Janeski each had two steals.

Prep softball

Sycamore 2-12, Woodstock 1-0: At Sycamore, the Spartans got a seven-inning, six-hit, 10-strikeout gem from Bella Jacobs in the first game.

Ellison Hallahan and Addison Armstrong each homered for the Spartans (8-3) in the 2-1 win.

In the 12-0, six-inning win in Game 2, Addison Dierscho pitched five innings of two-hit ball, striking out seven and walking two. Brighton Snodgrass closed out the shutout with a scoreless sixth.

Hallahan homered again and Riley Schuller hit two homers in the win. Sycamore had 14 hits in the win, including three by Kairi Lantz and two each by Faith Heil and Snodgrass. Schuller had four RBIs and scored three times, Snodgrass scored twice and Armstrong and Hallahan each had two RBIs.

Schuller’s second home run was walkoff blast in the bottom of the sixth that plated Kait Williams and Lantz.

DeKalb 8-9, Stillman Valley 18-5: At DeKalb, the Barbs split a doubleheader with the Cardinals.

In the 9-5 win in the second game, Casside Cavazos homered and drove in three runs. Izzy Arana and Kennedy Latimer each had three of DeKalb’s 12 hits. Hazel Montavon drove in two runs and had two hits in the win.

In the 18-8 loss in the opener, DeKalb (8-3) committed six errors and gave up 16 runs in the fifth inning.

Aranda, Jasmine Rodriguez and Montavon homered. Montavon, Ayla Gould, Aranda and Cavazos each had two of the Barbs’ 12 hits. Aranda drove in four runs and Montavon and Gould scored twice each.

Genoa-Kingston 8-7, Woodstock 7-12: At Genoa, Arielle Rich singled home Elizabeth Davis in the bottom of the seventh as the Cogs (4-7-1) walked it off in the opener, completing the comeback from 7-2 down in the bottom of the sixth.

Olivia Vasak, Lily Provost, Davis and Lily Stiles each had two of Genoa-Kingston’s nine hits in the 8-7 Game 1 win. Rich drove in a pair of runs, Davis scored three times and Vasak and Provost scored twice each.

The Cogs ran out of comeback magic in the 12-7 loss in Game 2. They were down 9-3 in the bottom of the fifth but put up four runs, however couldn’t get any closer.

Rich had three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Lyla McKee added a pair of hits.