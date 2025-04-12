Retired NIU professor donates paintings to Oregon art gallery

Henry Howard Bagg's "Castle Rock Bluff" (1888) is one of three paintings donated to the Oregon library that are representative of Bagg’s early work. (Photo by Earleen HInton)

DeKALB – The Eagle’s Nest Art Gallery recently received a donation of three paintings by artist Henry Howard Bagg from retired Northern Illinois University professor of geology Jonathan Berg.

The paintings depict Black Hawk Bluff in 1887, Castle Rock Bluff in 1888 and the Spirit of St. Louis transatlantic flight. The landscape pieces were owned by Oregon resident Benjamin Franklin Sheets.

Bagg was a resident of the Chicago area. He painted landscapes and interacted with the Chicago Art Institute faculty and students. Bagg also visited Oregon and offered painting lessons.

The paintings are displayed in the Oregon Public Library District’s Eagle’s Nest Art Gallery, 200 N. Alpine Parkway.