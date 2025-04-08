This DeKalb County township park board race is separated by 1 vote

DeKalb Park District sign at Hopkins Park in DeKalb, IL on Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Mark Black)

Two incumbents were ousted. Newcomers took top votes. And one race is separated by a single vote.

Here’s the unofficial election results for Park Board races in DeKalb County, including in the cities of DeKalb and Sycamore and Franklin Township.

Vote tallies won’t be certified until April 15. Mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day, April 1, also will be added.

DeKalb Park District

Voters chose their preferred candidates for three open seats on the Board of Commissioners, all newbies who ousted two sitting incumbents.

Newcomer Michelle Foster was the top vote-getter to earn a seat on the DeKalb Park District with 2,047 votes, according to the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

Dean Bourdages collected the second most votes with 1,925 to earn a seat alongside Tia Anderson with 1,753 votes.

Incumbents Dag Grada and Doug Eaton lost their bids for reelection. Eaton got 1,684 votes. Grada took the least amount of votes in the group with 1,013.

Sycamore Park District

In Sycamore, voters filled two open seats on the Board of Commissioners.

Incumbent Denise Ackmann successfully defended her reelection bid as the top vote-getter with 1,199 votes, followed by newcomer Chad Jewett with 975 votes.

Franklin Township

The Franklin Township Park District’s Board of Commissioners asked voters to pick two seats out of three candidates, and the margin is too close to call for one seat, unofficial results show.

Franklin Township is in northwest DeKalb County.

Steven Boettger was the top vote-getter with 99 votes. But his challengers are separated by just one vote. Christopher Brantley collected 89 votes to Garry Willit’s 88 votes.

All candidates are new to the board.