Observations from NIU’s practice Tuesday, the sixth of the spring

Northern Illinois wide receiver George Dimopoulos, from Crystal Lake, carries the ball after a catch during the first spring football practice last month in the Chessick Practice Center at NIU in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The NIU football team wrapped up its sixth spring practice on Tuesday morning at the Chessick Practice Center with a focus on special teams and the ground game.

The team ran full special teams on the field before the first 11-on-11 series. The first offense vs. defense drills were six-on-six matchups with three interior linemen, a tight end, running back and quarterback.

And the first few 11-on-11 drills were all run plays. The offense had a big day Tuesday despite the run emphasis. Here are some of the notable plays.

DeAree Rogers’ big day

When the offense started throwing the ball later in the practice, wide receiver DeAree Rogers became a favorite target of quarterback Josh Holst.

The best play by Rogers, a junior transfer from Lenoir-Rhyne, was late in the practice where he hauled in a 60-yard bomb from Holst, 55 yards of which was in the air. He went over senior cornerback Donte Harrison for the snag.

In red zone drills, Rogers also hauled in a 25-yard touchdown pass from Holst.

Johnson Jr. displays explosive ability

After that 25-yard catch by Rogers, he had another short screen he turned into a big play in the red zone.

So when he went in motion on a later red zone play, it got the defense out of the middle of the box enough to set up running back Telly Johnson Jr. for a big gain straight up the middle.

Johnson also had a big reception later in the day, and near the end of red zone drills, broke a 35-yard run up the left sideline by making sophomore defensive end Jay’shon Thomas miss a tackle.

Defense makes some plays at the line

It didn’t appear the defense forced a turnover on Tuesday. But the group still had some big run stuffs against the offense.

In the second set of 11-on-11s, junior safety Muhammed Jammeh appeared to be the defender who came away with a stuff of Johnson on a run up the middle.

On the next play, the defense again shut down Johnson. This time freshman Montrel Canion seemingly was the player to come away with the tackle.

A few plays later with Jalen Macon in at quarterback, safety Trey Porter came flying through the offensive line for what would have been a huge sack.

Macon, Bryant deep connection

Macon has displayed his cannon for an arm in practices over the last two years for the Huskies, and this year he appears to be Holst’s main competition for the starting quarterback job.

He displayed his deep abilities on Tuesday, launching a ball 60 yards in the air that found La’Don Bryant, a redshirt freshman, for a touchdown.

Holst starts things off well

The first play of 11-on-11 drills was a run by Holst that went 70 yards for a touchdown.

It really seemed to set the tone for practice. The offense came away with a lot of touchdowns, but the defense didn’t appear to force a turnover.

One of the closest turnovers was a low snap that was immediately whistled dead, although it looked like Holst would have recovered it. Junior safety Jasper Beeler, a transfer from Saginaw Valley State, almost intercepted Holst on an attempt to sophomore Valparaiso transfer Gary Givens.

Holst seemed to have good chemistry with Bryant, Rogers and Johnson in particular.

Quick hits: Third-string quarterback Brady Davidson hit Justin Lynch for a 30-yard touchdown during red zone drills. Lynch, although still listed at running back, seems to be a wide receiver now and works position drills with the wideouts. ... Jaylen Poe had a run up the middle that went for about 35 yards. ... Thomas had a huge tackle of Poe during 11-on-11s. ... Senior kicker Andrew Glass, a transfer from Kent State, nailed a 52-yard field goal.