One Genoa-Kingston school board seat race separated by 12 votes

GENOA – The race for a seat on the Genoa-Kingston School District 424 school board separates two candidates by 12 votes, unofficial results show.

Five candidates and one write-in ran to fill four full-term seats on the Genoa-Kingston school board in the consolidated election on Tuesday.

Of those candidates, David Cleveland, 55, secured his return to the board as the top vote-getter, with 646 votes, according to unofficial results published by the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Dean Gudeman received 616 votes and Aidan Simmons got 551.

The fourth and final available seat on the board is likely too close to call until results are certified on April 15. Amber Eberly collected 478 votes, 12 more than board hopeful Max Jax Wesner who got 466.

Mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday also still need counting.

Cleveland, Gudeman, Simmons and Eberly are not currently board members. They will replace board president Matthew Krueger, vice president Gordie Leahy and board member Lisa Havener. The latter two did not seek reelection.

Krueger sought reelection as a write-in candidate and received 149 votes, the fewest of any candidate.

DeKalb County Clerk Tasha Sims said April 15 will be the last day her office shares updated results with the public before the election is certified by the Illinois State Board of Elections.