Man declines prosecutors’ 24-year plea offer as DeKalb bank robbery trial looms

Matthew L. Martin (left) listens as DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery explains how jury instruction will work in a pretrial hearing on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. Martin, 44, of Chicago, is charged in a July 2024 DeKalb bank robbery and is expected to represent himself at trial beginning April 7. (Kelsey Rettke)

SYCAMORE – A Chicago man charged with robbing a DeKalb bank in July 2024 declined prosecutors’ guilty plea offer Wednesday that included a 24-year prison sentence served at 50%, opting instead to move forward with an expected jury trial April 7.

Matthew L. Martin, 44, of Chicago plans to represent himself.

He appeared in court for what was to be the final hearing before jury selection begins Monday.

He’s charged with armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and being an armed habitual criminal in connection to a July 31, 2024, bank robbery at Illinois Community Credit Union in DeKalb.

Lead prosecutor Daniel Regna of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office told Circuit Court Judge Philip that the state offered Martin a plea deal on March 25.

“You don’t want to take their offer?” Montgomery asked. “No, sir,” Martin said in reply.

Under the state’s offer, Martin could have pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a Class X felony, and prosecutors would have dropped the other two charges. In return, Martin would receive a 24-year sentence, but ordered to serve only half and also get credit for time he’s already spent in jail.

Instead of 12 years under a plea, he could face decades in prison if convicted by a jury.

Regna and Martin told the judge they’re ready for trial.

Police allege Martin, who’s maintained his innocence and previously pleaded not guilty, stole more than $50,000 in cash and threatened bank employees at about 8:21 a.m. at Illinois Community Credit Union, 1500 Barber Greene Road in DeKalb.

If Martin is found guilty in trial of armed robbery, he could face between six to 30 years in prison. If he’s found guilty of armed robbery with a firearm, he’d face between 21 and 45 years. Extended sentencing could see 42 to 90 years, Montgomery said.

It is possible a plea agreement could be reached before the end of the week, however. Regna said Martin proposed his own plea deal, and the parties planned again to discuss options outside of court Wednesday.

“He [Martin] had sent over through the jail last night to my email ... a request to speak with me again,” Regna said. “He had rejected or gave a counter offer that was insufficient.”

Martin evaded authorities until his Sept. 27, 2024, arrest after what police called “a brief standoff” at his Chicago home following a joint investigation between DeKalb police and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Prosecutors allege surveillance footage from the bank, traffic camera videos, cellphone and vehicle records connect Martin to the crime. In trial, they’re expected to call witnesses and introduce DNA evidence from Illinois State Police and FBI crime labs.

Martin has not subpoenaed any witnesses as of Wednesday.

For more than an hour, Montgomery walked Martin through what to expect during a jury trial. The judge came down from the bench, handing Martin copies of court filings, explaining how jury instruction and juror selection works.

Montgomery denied Martin’s motion to dismiss his indictment also on Wednesday. Martin had argued a police officer perjured himself by giving inaccurate testimony to a DeKalb County grand jury.

Martin attempted to speak on questions he said he had about evidence, namely alleging that police wrongfully connected a cellphone number used in the robbery with his phone.

“What you’ll find is wrongful,” Martin said, before he was interrupted by Montgomery, who urged him to keep arguments until trial.

“It’s not appropriate for me to know what led you to being here today,” Montgomery said. “And ultimately that’s for the jury to decide.”

Martin, who said he graduated high school and went to college for two years, has hand written court filings and requested transcript hearings from DeKalb County jail, where he’s being held without release.

He told Montgomery he’s has previous experience representing himself in court. He dismissed his public defender that he’d briefly requested in late March.

At every hearing, the judge has attempted to ensure Martin knows his options: He can still hire a lawyer or be appointed a public defender. He can still opt for a bench trial, where Montgomery would hand down the verdict and the sentence. He could agree to a plea deal.

At each instance when Montgomery’s asked, Martin has declined.

Some rulings expected Wednesday were postponed until 1:30 p.m. Thursday due to prosecutors’ not having certain court records or evidence in hand.

The state has had to expedite trial prep after Martin’s speedy trial request. Regna said he’s asked that records detailing Martin’s previous felony conviction be overnighted to the state’s attorney’s office in Sycamore. He said he’s also waiting for some results from the ISP crime lab in Rockford.

Prosecutors expect the trial to last about three of four days, Regna said.