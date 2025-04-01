Trial begins April 7 for man representing himself in DeKalb bank robbery case

Matthew L. Martin, 43, was arrested Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, after “a brief standoff” at his home in Chicago Friday morning in connection to an armed robbery at Illinois Community Credit Union in DeKalb on July 31, 2024, according to a news release from the DeKalb Police Department. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb police) (Shaw Local News Network)

SYCAMORE – A Chicago man accused in a DeKalb bank robbery has dismissed his defense attorney as he prepares to represent himself in a jury trial next week.

The trial of Matthew L. Martin, 43, charged with armed robbery, is expected to begin jury selection April 7 in front of Circuit Court Judge Philip Montgomery.

Police allege Martin, who’s maintained his innocence and previously pleaded not guilty, stole more than $50,000 in cash and threatened bank employees during the July 31, 2024, incident at Illinois Community Credit Union, 1500 Barber Greene Road in DeKalb. Police responded to the bank at 8:21 a.m.

On March 24, Montgomery again presented Martin with his options, emphasizing that he had a right to representation and that trial proceedings didn’t have to happen so soon if he changed his mind.

“This is kind of it,” Montgomery said to Martin. “You still want to represent yourself?”

“Yes, sir,” Martin said in reply, waiving his right to counsel.

Martin is charged with armed robbery, being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. If convicted of either armed robbery or being an armed habitual criminal, both Class X felonies, Martin faces up to 30 years in prison.

Martin evaded police capture until his Sept. 27, 2024, arrest after what authorities called “a brief standoff” at his Chicago home.

He was arrested after a joint investigation between DeKalb police and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Since, Martin has been held without release at DeKalb County jail in Sycamore, and demanded a speedy trial. At one point during proceedings, he agreed to have a public defender represent him. That attorney was dismissed March 24. He’s frequently filed hand-written motions on pieces of paper obtained in the jail, appearing attentive and often cordial in his responses to the judge.

Prosecutor Daniel Regna of the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s Office is expected to take lead as the state presents evidence linking Martin to the armed robbery.

“We have significant FBI materials,” Regna said.

Evidence expected to be presented at trial also includes video surveillance footage from the bank, and traffic cameras.

DeKalb police previously said the bank footage showed a man wearing camouflage clothing and a mask armed with a gun force his way into the credit union, and order employees to open a safe and place money into a duffle bag.

A judge also ordered a buccal swab and blood sample taken from Martin in the jail, over his objections, records show. Results for those were still pending as of March 24.

“We might get those DNA results a few days before trial,” Regna said.

Martin’s final pretrial status hearing is expected to start at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.