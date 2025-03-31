Marengo woman injured in car v. guard rail crash near Genoa

GENOA – A Marengo woman was hospitalized Monday after the car she was driving crashed into a guard rail southeast of Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, 37, was taken to Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The woman told authorities that she was traveling west on Derby Line Road when the 2016 Kia Sorento she was driving collided with a guard rail.

The crash occurred at 8:13 a.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office. The Marengo woman was the only person involved. She called the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office herself to alert authorities to her situation.

She told deputies that she lost control of the Kia while driving, authorities said.

Her car was towed from the scene of the crash. She also was issued a citation for improper lane use, according to the sheriff’s office.