Election Day is Tuesday in DeKalb County. What to know

Election Day is here in DeKalb County. From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, voters can head to the polls to cast ballots in the final day of the election cycle.

If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you’ll still be allowed to vote. Local elections have historically low voter turnouts. Nevertheless, it’s important to remember how local elections can shape your everyday life. You’ll elect candidates who will determine how your tax dollars are spent on things like education, public safety and roads. Elected officials have the power to decide what programs and policies are supported in your public schools and libraries, what initiatives are funded and what municipal budgets look like.

Voters on Tuesday will choose their next mayors, village presidents and township supervisors. They’ll decide who sits on City Councils and village boards. School board seats in DeKalb, Genoa, Sandwich and Sycamore also are up for grabs. And a Sycamore School District 427 referendum could reshape how future school board elections go.

Some races, like DeKalb City Clerk, include only write-in candidates. Visit our Election Central for more information.

Here’s what you need to know before you vote:

Results

It’s important to remember that race results likely will not be known on election night. The DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is expected to publish race numbers on an ongoing basis, live starting after polls close Tuesday and throughout the evening. Vote tallies are not certified until two weeks after the election, and counts will be ongoing throughout the night, likely not published until late. The Daily Chronicle will report race results live as they come in, though no winners will be officially declared until tallies are certified.

What’s on my ballot?

Visit www.dekalbcountyclerkil.gov/election-information to view a sample ballot.

If you live in DeKalb city, you’ll be voting for Mayor, City Clerk and City Council alderpersons. Ward 2 is the only contested City Council race. You’ll also be asked to select three out of 10 candidates seeking seats on DeKalb School District 428 school board. And you’ll choose your three preferred DeKalb Park Board of Commissioners, too.

If you live in DeKalb Township, your contested race is for Township Supervisor.

If you live in Sycamore, you’ll also vote for Mayor, City Clerk (both uncontested) and City Council. Ward 4 is the only contested race. You’ll choose two preferred Sycamore Park Board of Commissioners candidates, and four to fill seats on the Sycamore School District 427 board.

In Genoa, voters will elect four people to the Genoa-Kingston School District 424 board.

In Sandwich, voters will decide their next mayor, and City Council races, which are contested for Wards 1, 2 and 4, and pick three candidates for District 430 school board.

Cortland voters will choose their next mayor and three preferred village trustees.

In DeKalb County’s smaller communities, some contested races include Village of Shabbona trustee; Waterman village president and trustee, and township supervisors in Kingston and Sandwich.

Referendums will ask South Grove Township voters if they support a new property tax for retirement costs and a property tax limiting rate. A Kaneland School District 302 referendum will ask if voters support authorizing $140.3 million in building bonds for district infrastructure. Shabbona voters will be asked to increase the Shabbona Fire Protection District’s property tax limiting rate, and to establish a Flewellin Memorial Library District, which would expand boundaries to include all of Shabbona Township and the Village of Lee.

What if I want to vote for a write-in candidate?

For write-in votes to be counted, voters must fill in the oval and then write in their preferred candidate’s name in the line next to it. Names don’t necessarily need to be spelled correctly or fully for the vote to count. For example, if a voter uses a person’s nickname but election officials can still understand the voter’s intent, it will count, according to the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Only candidates who have filed to run as write-ins will be counted, however. Write-in results likely will not be known on election night, since those ballots need to be hand-counted, according to the clerk’s office. Unofficial results are expected to be posted within five days of the election.

How do I find my polling place?

Your polling place is determined by your precinct number and listed on your voter registration card, which you should have received in the mail. You also can check your local county board of elections office at dekalb.il.clerkserve.com.

How do I know if I’m registered to vote?

Unsure? Visit the Illinois State Board of Elections website at www.ova.elections.il.gov.

What if I’m not registered? Can I still register to vote?

Yes. Illinois residents who are 18 or older can register to vote up to and on Election Day, April 1. You can register in person at a multitude of locations, including the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, many banks, public libraries, secretary of state’s offices, and your local municipal offices. Call the DeKalb County clerk’s office at 815-895-7147 to learn more.

Can I still request a mail-in ballot?

No. The final day to request a mail-in ballot was Friday. The DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office is responsible for administering elections in DeKalb County and is the point of contact for all DeKalb County voters.

Mail-in ballot applications can be submitted 90 days before an election up through five days before Election Day, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Where can I drop off my mail-in ballot?

A drop box for those who vote by mail is outside of the DeKalb County Administration Building, 110 E. Sycamore St. in Sycamore, for voters to cast their ballots safely and securely. The box is available 24/7 and is an alternate option for those who do not wish to mail their ballots back to the clerk’s office.