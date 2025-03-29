Letter: Support Linh Nguyen for DeKalb mayor

There’s a famous quote about Ginger Rogers: “She did everything Fred Astaire did, but backwards and in high heels.” That’s certainly true of my friend, Democratic mayoral candidate Linh Nguyen.

Linh’s path to the ballot this Tuesday, April 1, has been anything but straightforward. After securing over 300 signatures to qualify, a DeKalb resident challenged her candidacy over an obscure Illinois election law.

One objection, targeting the use of Linh’s full name, echoed racially charged dog whistles. As is often the case, the powerful used legal minutiae to silence those with less power.

But Linh was undeterred. When her appeal was denied, she pivoted, filed as a write-in candidate, and won the right to appear on Tuesday’s ballot as the sole declared Democrat.

Ironically, her battle only reinforced her campaign’s message: We need kindness and compassion in leadership. The “strong man” trope has no place in democratic governance.

Women – especially women of color – know they must be “twice as good.” Like Ginger Rogers, they must dance backwards in heels. Linh Nguyen has met every challenge with grace and determination. She embodies the leadership DeKalb needs.

Please join me in supporting her for mayor on Tuesday.

Dr. Gibson Cima

DeKalb