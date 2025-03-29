Letter: Nguyen is the leader we’re looking for

Have you met Dr. Linh Nguyen? She is tirelessly knocking on doors to meet you! I learned so much about DeKalb’s financial issues in just a short conversation with Linh.

If you are paying attention, you already know that Linh is living the American dream. She has overcome tremendous adversity and knows what it is like to struggle financially. What you may not know is how her experience as a scientist makes her an ideal candidate for mayor.

There are a lot of misperceptions of scientists – we’re not Bill Nye. What we do is ask questions, then ask the opposite question, then interrogate data to determine which question is best answered by the data. This approach reduces bias and increases transparency.

Dr. Nguyen will use this type of thinking to solve the complex financial and social challenges facing DeKalb.

What will DeKalb do when the state grocery tax expires, leaving a $1 million deficit in our city budget? We need a leader who will make decisions that benefit the working-class people of DeKalb, not just the people who own the most real estate. How will the people of DeKalb be represented in city politics?

Linh has promised to strengthen and listen to the Human Relation Commission to ensure city practices serve all citizens.

For almost a decade, Linh has donated her time serving DeKalb out of a desire to use her highly sought-after skills to participate in democracy. She is an open, thoughtful and fair person to lead our city

Nicole LADue

DeKalb