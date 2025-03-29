Letter: Linh Nguyen will get things done as DeKalb mayor

I support Linh Nguyen for mayor of DeKalb in the upcoming consolidated election April 1.

I have known Linh for a few years as a friend and as a fellow board member of a nonprofit organization. There are a few reasons why I support Linh in this mayoral race.

First, Linh scores high on getting things done. Undoubtedly, she is the incarnation of why we are finding so many women in leadership positions across society: Her tenacity to get things done is unmatched.

Second, Linh invests heavily in entertaining multiple perspectives. She takes the time to listen and to understand those that bring different points of view. Whether she agrees or not with the new perspective, one may rest assured that Linh has taken the time to understand it.

Third, well informed by the past, Linh lives in the present and the future. Linh’s humble origins, arrival to the U.S. as a student and eventual success in completing an advanced degree in the physical sciences are testaments of her drive to achieve her goals. Her past informs how she sees our community now and in the future. Perseverance is written in Linh’s DNA for herself and for DeKalb.

For these and many other reasons, I hope you join me in supporting Linh Nguyen for mayor of DeKalb.

David J. Castro

DeKalb