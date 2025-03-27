5 players to keep an eye on after NIU’s first spring practice

Northern Illinois defensive players celebrate after an interception during the first spring football practice Thursday, March 27, 2025, in the Chessick Practice Center at NIU in DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – At about 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning, Thomas Hammock ended NIU’s first spring practice early.

“That was an excellent first day,” Hammock said. “I had to cut it short. That was a lot more plays than I anticipated. I thought the guys were moving around, a lot of focus and attention to detail.”

NIU’s next practice is scheduled for Saturday morning. Here are five guys who may be worth watching.

Jalen Macon, R-Jr., QB

In his second year with the Huskies, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff transfer appears to be behind Josh Holst on the depth chart.

But Macon still has a cannon for an arm. He threw a pass on-target 60 yards downfield but it boinked off Gary Givens’ face mask.

Macon had a particularly good chemistry with Dane Pardridge, including connecting with him on a deep bomb.

Not that a ton of stock can be put into one practice, but it looks like Holst is the starter. However, Macon seems to be giving him a run for his money.

Ahmir Smith, R-Fr., RB

Smith took a redshirt last year, playing only against Bowling Green, carrying three times for 4 yards.

The Huskies don’t put on pads until Tuesday, so until then, Hammock said, the focus is more passing than running.

Smith seemed to be sure-handed in the passing game. Early on in offense-only drills, he elevated to come down with a catch from Holst. He also hauled in a bomb from Brady Davidson.

Telly Johnson Jr. and Jaylen Poe appeared to be ahead of him on the depth chart as the Huskies look to replace both Antario Brown and Gavin Williams.

Hammock said he expects to go five or six deep when the season starts, with each back capable of being a 1,000-yard rusher.

DeAree Rogers, jr., WR

The Lenoir-Rhyne transfer is listed at 5-foot-11. He was targeted frequently by both Macon and Holst, mainly on short passes underneath. He turned a few of them into bigger plays.

Hammock said that was one of the best things he saw from the quarterbacks on Thursday, throwing the ball in a spot to make sure the receivers can get some yards after the catch.

There’s a chance for some wide receivers to emerge before the season begins. Pardridge seems to the main target, George Dimopoulos will be in the mix, and Grayson Barnes, while technically a tight end, will factor in the pass game plenty.

KJ McCrae, R-Fr., LB

Without pads the offense is generally at an advantage over the defense. But that didn’t stop the 6-3, 225-pounder from Georgia from coming up with the only interception.

It came during 7-on-7 drills. He dove to come up with a deflected pass. There’s going to be a lot of competition at linebacker, but he came up with a big Day 1 play that had to draw some attention.

Malik Armstrong, R-Jr., CB

Armstrong came the closest to an interception in full-team drills. The 6-foot senior from Minooka has played in 14 games over two years, notching just one tackle so far.

But cornerback, like pretty much every position for the Huskies, is wide open after mass graduations and exits via the portal. Jacob Finley has played in 29 games over the past three years and notched his first career interception last season. Behind him the position seems wide open.

Armstrong made his case on a pass from Holst to junior college transfer Akim Lanieux. After Lanieux dropped the pass, Armstrong came diving in to try and come away with the ball but couldn’t come up with it.