Lightbeam Players to perform ‘The Cowardly Lion and the Quest for Oz’

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host a performance of the Lightbeam Players production of “The Cowardly Lion and the Quest for Oz” as part of its World of Reading event.

The performance will be held at 1 p.m. March 29 in the library’s lower-level Yusunas Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

“The Cowardly Lion and the Quest for Oz” tells the story of the Cowardly Lion, who feels like his courage has worn off and is in a slump. News of an evil queen trying to capture Oz’s lions reaches the Emerald City. The Lion decides to save the lions and prove he isn’t cowardly. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.