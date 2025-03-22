DeKalb baseball dominates for nonconference win: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday

Baseball

DeKalb 15, Dixon 1: Nik Nelson went 2 for 3 at the plate and drove in a run for the Barbs during a nonconference victory.

Cole Latimer also went 2 for 3 and Jackson Kees and Isaac Black each drove in two runs.

Kees struck out five in four innings pitched.

Ottawa Marquette 11, Genoa-Kingston 1: The Cogs fell and couldn’t come back in Jacksonville Jamboree tournament action.

Blake Ides had a double and scored the solo G-K run on a Jack Peterson single.

Softball

Riverdale 10, Genoa-Kingston 0: The Cogs couldn’t get on the board during a Jacksonville Jamboree tournament matchup.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 3, Plano 1: The Cogs got the lead and maintained it for a nonconference victory.

Ayva Hernandez, Jaquey Flores and Ally Poegel had a goal apiece. Sam Wendt was credited with all three assists.