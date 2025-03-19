Lizzy Davis homers twice in Genoa-Kingston win: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep softball

Genoa-Kingston 13, Indian Creek 1: At Shabbona, Lizzy Davis drove in four runs, scored four times and homered twice in the Cogs' win.

Arielle Rich had four hits, scored three times and drove in two runs. Lily Provost and Brooklyn Ordlock had two hits each for the Cogs. Provost allowed two hits and struck out six in two innings.

Madison Boehne drove in Avery Boehne for the Timberwolves' only run, with each having one hit.

Kaneland 5, Hampshire 4: At Maple Park, Ellie Peck homered as the Knights won their opener.

Maddie Anderson had two of the Knights’s seven hits. Brynn Woods struck out 10 in five innings, allowing one earned run.

Prep baseball

DeKalb 9, Larkin 1: At Elgin, Jackson Kees had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice.

Nik Nelson had two hits and scored twice. Evan Johnson had two hits and scored twice.

Genoa-Kingston 8, Indian Creek 1: At Genoa, Blake Ides, Nick Cantrell and Andy Swider combined on a no-hitter in the win.

Nate Kleba and Owen Zaccard drove in runs for the Cogs, who had three hits as a team.

Kyler Murry scored the run for the Timberwolves, driven in by Kian Pearson.

Morrison 5, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: At Hinckley, the Royals managed one hit in the loss.

Skyler Janeski pitched five innings, scattering six hits and five walks. He struck out 13 while allowing four runs, three earned.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 5, Marian Central 4: At Woodstock, Ally Poegel scored the game-winner for the Cogs.

Ayva Hernandez and Jaida Modesto each scored twice. Madelynn Swanson made 13 saves.