DeKalb library to host special needs play group March 20

DeKalb Public Library pictured on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – Families with children ages newborn to five with special needs can attend a play group held at the DeKalb Public Library.

The play group will be held at 10 a.m. March 20 in the library’s Story and Activity Room, 309 Oak St.

Children will be able to participate in activities that cater to their abilities and interests. Participants also can meet and engage with families. The play group includes books, stepping stones, Magna-Tiles, puzzles and cars. Children must be accompanied by a parent. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email theresaw@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 3350.