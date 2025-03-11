Local high schoolers win art accolades at Kishwaukee College

MALTA – Kishwaukee College recently announced the winners of its 2025 Juried High School Student Art Exhibition.

The exhibition displayed 155 art pieces in the Kishwaukee College art gallery, 21193 Malta Road, Malta.

The exhibition showcased 2D and 3D artwork from Kishwaukee College district high schools. The school districts include DeKalb, Hiawatha, Indian Creek, Oregon, Rochelle and Sycamore high schools.

The winning artwork includes:

Best In Show: “Now You See Me” by Courtney Richied, Sycamore High School

Black and White Drawing: "Statically Shocked" by Kyrie Cragin, Rochelle High School, first place; "The Protector" by Samanta Minchala, Sycamore High School, second place; "Picture of Me" by Gabriele Hoyle, Oregon High School, third place

Ceramics: "Waterfall" by Alexi Rodriguez, DeKalb High School, first place; "Weeping Lilly" by Mya Livious, DeKalb High School, second place; "Imprint of the Ancients" by Yana Bartkiv, Rochelle High School, third place

Color Drawing: "Memory Lane" by Denia Rincón, Rochelle High School, first place; "Resistance" by Hannah Hart, Sycamore High School, second place; "Sweetened Death" by Litzy Agaton, DeKalb High School, third place

Mixed Media: "Torn by Selfworth" by Teagan Auld, Rochelle High School, first place; "Heart to Brain and Brain to Heart" by Brenda Cuautle, Sycamore High School, second place; "Blues" by Grace Tremble, Oregon High School, third place

Painting: "Curiosity" by Issy Smith, DeKalb High School, first place; "Scars of Life" by Christina Blanchard, DeKalb High School, second place; "Insomnia" by Marcus Montgomery, DeKalb High School, third place

Photography and Digital Media: "Untitled" by Gialan Zuniga, DeKalb High School, first place; "Forgotten Memories" by Everyiel Smith, Rochelle High School, second place; "Untitled" by Daisy Dominguez, DeKalb High School, third place

Sculpture: "Metal Bars and Hearts in Jars" by Macklynn Rager, Oregon High School, first place; "Feminine Aneurysm" by Audrey Emmens, Hiawatha High School, second place; "Impulsive" by Sienna Seebach, Rochelle High School, third place

For information, visit kish.edu/hsartexhibition or kish.edu.