March 10, 2025
Jazz in Progress to perform March 14 in DeKalb

DeKalb Public Library pictured Thursday, May 13, 2021, in DeKalb. (Mark Black for Shaw Local)

DeKALB – The DeKalb Public Library will host an after-hours concert featuring Jazz in Progress.

The concert will be at 6:30 p.m. March 14 in the library’s main lobby, 309 Oak St.

The band will perform big band and modern jazz music. The doors to the library open at 6 p.m. No registration is required.

Jazz in Progress is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local community music programs, including the DeKalb, Sycamore, Genoa-Kingston, Hinckley-Big Rock, Indian Creek, Sandwich, Somonauk, Earlville and Leland school districts; St. Mary’s School in DeKalb; and the DeKalb County Community Foundation.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.

