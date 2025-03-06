Sycamore Chamber gets $40K from city for visitor attraction, business growth

Sycamore business owner Christopher Mitchell criticizes the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce at a Sycamore City Council meeting on March 3, 2025 while the chamber's executive director RoseMarie Treml turns her head to listen. (Camden Lazenby)

SYCAMORE – The City of Sycamore approved funding this week for the Sycamore Chamber of Commerce, while the chamber’s leader addressed concerns brought forward by one downtown business owner.

Sycamore resident Christopher Mitchell owns and operates multiple businesses in the city, including MVP Sports Bar, 124 S. California St. He said his restaurant will be operating without chamber support in 2025.

On Monday, before Sycamore chamber executive director RoseMarie Treml spoke to the Sycamore City Council, Mitchell implored city officials to look beyond Treml’s presentation when choosing to approve or deny an annual $40,000 donation to the chamber for visitor attraction and economic development.

“Per the chamber bylaws, chamber meetings are not open to the public, nor are they open to active, current and good standing members of the chamber,” Mitchell said. “There are no general meetings where all members are invited to participate except for the annual meeting, which requires additional fees to attend and receive an annual report.”

The council unanimously approved the $40,000 city donation to the Chamber.

Chamber of commerce meetings are not required to be public. The entity is often funded in part through private fees from network business owners.

As a chamber member, Mitchell said he sought to see the chamber’s budget, meeting minutes and agendas and was told he could only inspect them in person at the Chamber’s office during working hours.

While speaking to the City Council, Treml said “I don’t think I’ve ever been asked to have, show the budget or a financial report.”

Treml said every Chamber board member – not regular chamber members – get access to monthly financial reports.

Mitchell said he came to the meeting because the agenda listed a chamber request for $40,000 from the city. It is not unusual for a municipality to provide some annual funding to local chambers.

“As a taxpayer who’s dollars contribute to the ability of this council to support the chamber, I sincerely wish that the council would consider the lack of transparency to its general members and the public,” Mitchell said.

Treml spoke after Mitchell but did not directly respond to his criticisms. Instead, her planned presentation highlighted social media posts from the chamber that promoted various Sycamore businesses and events.

Fourth Ward Alderperson Ben Bumpus asked if Treml has surveyed businesses for chamber feedback.

“I can tell you that after every event we send out information and request questions,” Treml said. “It’s a survey that Ashely [Weaver] puts together that just says ‘How can we make this better, make a suggestion,’ and we change it every time.”

The Taste of Spring, an annual chamber event that Treml said was attended by more than 356 people in 2024, has been reshaped for 2025 as a result of the chamber’s post-event surveys, Treml said.

In response to Mitchell’s comments, Treml said she’d prefer to keep the matter private.

“I think Mr. Mitchell’s concerns today should be between the chamber and himself, and I certainly would be happy to sit with him,” Treml said. “As a matter of fact, yeah, I don’t want to address that. But yes, we absolutely do give an opportunity for businesses to give feedback.”

Outgoing 3rd Ward Alderperson Jeff Fischer said he’s curious to look at the chamber’s financials. Treml said she would email him the approved budget summary.

First Ward Alderperson Alan Bauer and Fourth Ward Alderperson Virginia Sherrod asked Treml to not take Mitchell’s comments personally, and instead use them as an opportunity to improve the organization’s transparency.

“Don’t take it personally but continue to improve because your presentation tonight, I thought was awesome,” Sherrod said.

Treml said she she believes the Sycamore chamber is a good steward of the city’s money.

Mitchell, who was worried he’d viewed as a pariah for speaking against the chamber, said he and his family will still seek to support the community despite his intent to not renew chamber membership.