DeKalb library to host healthcare, insurance info session Feb. 19

DeKALB – People can learn more about healthcare and insurance decisions at the DeKalb Public Library.

The event will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 19 in the library’s lower-level Bilder Family Meeting Room, 309 Oak St.

Attendees can learn how to find answers, the different ways to receive insurance and healthcare, and how to make the right choices. The event will be led by Kathy Eaton, a Nurse Patient Allies registered nurse. No registration is required to attend.

For information, email chelsear@dkpl.org or call 815-756-9568, ext. 1700.