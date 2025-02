Girls basketball

Sandwich 44, Hinckley-Big Rock 43: At Sandwich, the Royals missed a layup at the buzzer that would have won the game.

Sami Carlino scored 20 for the Royals and Mia Cotton added 16.

Geneva 50, Sycamore 45: At Sycamore, Sadie Lang scored 15 and Quinn Carrier 13 in the loss.

Rosary 49, Indian Creek 39: At Aurora, Izzy Turner had 15 points as the Timberwolves shot 4 for 16 from the free throw line in the loss.