Marcus Johnson sores 31 in G-K overtime loss: Tuesday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Boys basketball

Dixon 65, Genoa-Kingston 54 (OT): At Genoa, Marcus Johnson scored 31 points, but the Cogs (13-15) lost to to the Dukes (22-6) in overtime.

South Beloit 57, Hinckley-Big Rock 49: At South Beloit, Max Hintzsche scored 15, Martin Ledbetter had 11 and Alex Casanas 10 in the loss.

Girls basketball

Kaneland 64, La-Salle Peru 45: At Maple Park, Kendra Brown scored 28 points for the Knights, who finish the regular season 22-9 and 9-1 in the Interstate 8 with the win.

Sam Kerry added 15 for Kaneland.

Morris 70, Sycamore 59 (OT): At Sycamore, Sadie Lang poured in 24 points in the loss.

Quinn Carrier added 11 for the Spartans.

Men’s basketball

Buffalo 72, NIU 67: At DeKalb, the Huskies (5-19, 1-10) shot 18.2% on 3-pointers in the loss, their fifth straight.

Buffalo (8-16, 3-8) led by 11 at halftime. NIU led for just 1:42 in the contest. Quentin Jones led the Huskies with 18 points and added seven boards, while Quaran McPherson had 17 points and seven rebounds.

“Disappointed with the start of the game, we came out flat,” said NIU head coach Rashon Burno. “In the first half we took a lot of bad shots, a lot of quick shots, and we had 10 turnovers in the first half. We are a team that averages around 10 for the entire game, 11 max.

“I thought our lack of attention to details in the first half hurt us. (Buffalo) scored 32 points in the first half, so we kept them on pace for their average, but what we did offensively put us behind the eight-ball.”