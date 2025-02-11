DeKalb parking restrictions during snowfall: What to know

Vehicles travel through the snow on Lincoln Highway in this Shaw Local file photo on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in downtown DeKalb. (Mark Busch)

DeKALB – The city of DeKalb’s public works department recently announced a reminder to residents that seasonal parking restrictions are in effect, regardless of weather conditions.

The restrictions remain in effect through March 31.

Residents are encouraged to check the restrictions before parking. Designated snow routes prohibit parking after 2 inches of snowfall. Parking will be allowed after snowplows clear the streets. Forecasts for Wednesday predict 3 to 6 inches of snow in areas including DeKalb. The county and much of northern Illinois will be in a winter weather advisory from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

“Public Works will monitor the snowfall overnight, and plows will hit the roads with the onset of the storm,” city staff wrote Tuesday in a social media announcement. “Since this is the first significant snowfall of the season, please refresh your familiarity with the City’s snow routes and plowing procedures.”

If snowfall exceeds 2 inches, the city of DeKalb will activate emergency parking restrictions on certain city roads to allow for snowplows to get through to clear streets. That also means parking is prohibited in certain areas during those times.

If cars are parked along areas marked for snow routes, DeKalb police could issue tickets. Therefore, residents and drivers are strongly encouraged to remove cars from all streets to facilitate snow removal operations.

DeKalb police could issue tickets between $25 and $75 for violating the snow emergency route ordinance, and are authorized to ticket and tow vehicles, according to city code.

According to city code, cars parked in an area designated as a snow route must move their vehicle after two inches of snowfall. Parking is prohibited along snow routes when activated during winter weather, according to DeKalb city code. Snow routes will be deactivated once the plows have come through.

Information on snow routes and a snow plow map can be found on the city website cityofdekalb.com/369/Snow-Plowing.

DeKalb’s Public Works department urges residences to park your vehicle in your driveway, if possible, when not in use. If a car is parked on a snow route when an emergency is declared, it needs to be moved immediately.