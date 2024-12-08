NIU to face Fresno State in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Northern Illinois University’s Telly Johnson Jr. scores a touchdown earlier this season while taking on Central Michigan held at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The NIU football team will take a trip to Boise to face Fresno State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on December 23.

It’s a rematch of the 2010 game, then the Humanitarian Bowl, which the Huskies won 40-17. This year will be the sixth meeting between the schools, with NIU leading the all-time series 3-2. The teams played twice in the 1970s and twice in the 1990s.

The Bulldogs went 6-6 in the Mountain West Conference this year, the same conference that has been reported to have an interest in adding football-only schools including potential NIU.

It’s the second straight season in a bowl for the Huskies (7-5). They beat Arkansas State in the Camellia Bowl 21-19 last year, picking up their first bowl win since after the 2011 season.

This will be their third bowl appearance under sixth-year head coach Thomas Hammock. They lost the 2021 Cure Bowl 47-41 to Coastal Carolina after winning the MAC.

The Huskies pulled off one of college football’s biggest upsets earlier this year, winning 16-14 at Notre Dame. The Irish earned a spot in the playoff, earning the No. 7 seed and a home game against No. 10 Indiana.

NIU dropped its next two games to Buffalo (8-4) and NC State (6-6). The Huskies won three of their final four games to end the season.

The Huskies also lost a trio of key players to the transfer portal - starting quarterback Ethan Hampton, wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph and defensive lineman Ray Thomas were among the players who declared.

Coach Thomas Hammock said those players could still suit up for the Huskies, although generally players who declare for the portal don’t play anymore for their soon-to-be former teams.

If Hampton is indeed out for the bowl game, quarterback Josh Holst is likely to get the start. The redshirt freshman from Marengo filled in for Hampton at times this year. He completed 58% of his passes for 411 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. He also ran 33 times for 165 yards and a score.

Antario Brown’s status is also unknown for the game. The senior running back was injured against Western Michigan. He has run for 567 yards in eight games. Telly Johnson Jr. has run for 424 yards in five games since replacing him, scoring four times as a true freshman.