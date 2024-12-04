December 04, 2024
Dimensions dancers to perform Dec. 6 in DeKalb

By Kate Santillan
Adelyn Cordes, (left) 7, and Everly Johnson, 8, both from DeKalb dance in the window of Blu Door Decor Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, during the Second Fridays event, themed “Tinsel and Traditions.” The night was hosted by downtown DeKalb merchants and Dimensions Youth Ballet.

Dimensions Dance Academy students will dance in the windows of downtown DeKalb businesses for its “Once Upon a Tutu” event on Dec. 6. (Mark Busch file photo/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Dimensions Dance Academy students will dance in the windows of various downtown DeKalb businesses for the “Once Upon a Tutu” event.

The event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown DeKalb.

Attendees can watch the academy dancers come to life as they walk by. Several businesses also will have their own activities, including holiday-themed crafts, s’mores making, seasonal sales, refreshments and to-go drinks. Music will be performed by local groups.

“This event is a gift to our community and an opportunity to support the arts,” Dimensions Youth Ballet Executive Director Miranda Cordes said in a news release. “We are thrilled to bring together families, friends and local businesses in a celebration of creativity, connection and community during this holiday season.”

The event’s proceeds will support the Dimensions Youth Ballet, a 501(c)(3) organization that offers pre-professional dance training and performance opportunities in DeKalb.

For information, call 815-739-6329.

