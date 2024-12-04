Dimensions dancers to perform Dec. 6 in DeKalb

Dimensions Dance Academy students will dance in the windows of downtown DeKalb businesses for its “Once Upon a Tutu” event on Dec. 6. (Mark Busch file photo/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

DeKALB – Dimensions Dance Academy students will dance in the windows of various downtown DeKalb businesses for the “Once Upon a Tutu” event.

The event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown DeKalb.

Attendees can watch the academy dancers come to life as they walk by. Several businesses also will have their own activities, including holiday-themed crafts, s’mores making, seasonal sales, refreshments and to-go drinks. Music will be performed by local groups.

“This event is a gift to our community and an opportunity to support the arts,” Dimensions Youth Ballet Executive Director Miranda Cordes said in a news release. “We are thrilled to bring together families, friends and local businesses in a celebration of creativity, connection and community during this holiday season.”

The event’s proceeds will support the Dimensions Youth Ballet, a 501(c)(3) organization that offers pre-professional dance training and performance opportunities in DeKalb.

For information, call 815-739-6329.