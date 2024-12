Girls basketball

Genoa-Kingston 58, Rockford Jefferson 31: At Rockford, the Cogs picked up their fourth win on the young season thanks in large part to a 24-point night from Ally Poegel. Ari Rich, Presley Meyer and Sydney Hansen scored eight points each for G-K (4-3).

Plano 67, Hinckley-Big Rock 48: At Plano, the Lady Royals (2-1) fell for the first time this season to the Reapers in a nonconference contest. Sami Carlino scored 18 and Anna Herrman 11 in the loss.