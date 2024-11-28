DeKalb firefighters serve drinks to benefit muscular dystrophy research: ‘It’s just a great cause’

Firefighter Brennan Peters fills drinks on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, at Fatty's Pub and Grille in DeKalb during the DeKalb Fire Fighters Local 1236 union's Tip A Firefighter event to fundraise for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

DeKALB – As a firefighter, Adam Miller said he has long felt that supporting causes like the Muscular Dystrophy Association meant a great deal to him.

On Wednesday, members of the DeKalb Fire Fighters Local 1236 worked as special one-night-only servers at Fatty’s Pub and Grille, offering an engaging way to raise funds for those in need. Tips earned by the firefighters Wednesday benefited the organization, part of the firefighter union’s annual charitable giving.

“It is a huge organization,” Miller said. “They’re always working. It impacts kids. We do a camp every year that we get to be one-on-one with the kids and this is directly affecting. To see where the money’s directly going, I think really hits home and it really helps. MDA is great to work with, and it’s a great cause. So, we want to do as best we can for that.”

The event aimed to boost awareness for muscular dystrophy, a genetic disease that causes bones and muscles to weaken over time. It also raised funds to support the organization which helps advance research for those afflicted with the disease, ALS and other neuromuscular diseases.

“To see where the money’s directly going, I think really hits home and it really helps. MDA is great to work with, and it’s a great cause. So, we want to do as best we can for that.” — Adam Miller

Fatty’s owner Jeff Dobie said he was proud to help host the night’s festivities.

“We’ve been doing it for probably over a decade, and it’s just a great cause,” Dobie said. “First of all, the DeKalb Fire Department’s just great to work with. And Adam in charge of it, Adam Miller has been like a force. He’s grown with it. It’s just something that’s a great night. It’s fun. It’s for a great cause. Everybody’s got Thanksgiving Day off, so it’s a good excuse to go out, have a good time and raise some money.”

Dobie said there’s something to love about being served drinks by a firefighter.

“I think everybody at some point wants [to] hop behind the bar and serve a drink or two,” Dobie said. “But they enjoy it, they get a kick out it and the customers get a kick out of it. I mean, who doesn’t love a firefighter, right? The servers enjoy it also.”

Miller said he’s always excited to take part in the annual event.

He said he was tasked with coordinating a lot of other things at the event outside of being behind the bar serving up drinks.

“You get to socialize with everybody that shows up,” Miller said. “Being behind the bar is actually probably the most fun.”

Local efforts showing support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association have become tradition that long predate Miller’s time with the DeKalb Fire Fighters Local 1236 where he serves as vice president.

“This is a long tradition,” he said. “The fire department, the [Associated Fire Fighters of Illinois] has supported the MDA for over 75 years. So, it’s cool to carry on the tradition. This seems to keep growing every year. And it’s just more and more fun. We get a better turnout every year.”

The group raised about $5,000 to support MDA in 2023.

“I would like to beat it [the fundraising total] every year,” Miller said. “I want to get at least $5,000. I’d like to think we can improve every year. I have high hopes that we’re going to beat last year.”